Vardhan Puri shot for two music videos across India and Mauritius in a span of 36 hours

Vardhan shot a music video titled ‘Na Jaana Kahin Door’, sung by Sonu Nigam in Mumbai, followed by another music video titled ‘Kahan Chal’e for Deepak Mukut in Mauritius.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:15 PM, Mon - 28 November 22

Hyderabad: Having made a noteworthy debut with ‘Yeh Saali Aashiqui’ (2019) that won critical acclaim and broke records on OTT platforms, along with a Filmfare Best Actor Debut nomination, Vardhan Puri impressed the audience, industry and critics alike, and became one of the youngest and sought-after actors of Bollywood.

While Vardhan has an interesting line-up of films and other projects he is currently busy shooting for, the young energetic actor seems all set to rule the music space as well, as he recently shot for two music videos back-to-back in two different countries, in a span of 36 hours.

Vardhan shot a music video titled ‘Na Jaana Kahin Door’, sung by Sonu Nigam in Mumbai, followed by another music video titled ‘Kahan Chal’e for Deepak Mukut in Mauritius.

Talking about his experience of shooting for the two songs, Vardhan says, “It was an amazing experience to shoot for the two videos back-to-back. I already had my Mauritius shoot in place and the only date possible for Divyansh’s song was on the same the day I was supposed to leave for Mauritius. So, I started the shoot at 7 in the morning at Film City and shot till 10 at night. From there, I headed straight to the airport (with my packed bags already in my car boot) and took off for Mauritius. As soon as I landed there, started shooting there for three days non-stop without a break. It was hectic and the crew didn’t get much rest but it was all worth it. I think we were all just running on pure adrenaline.”

Sharing details of the music videos, Vardhan informs that ‘Na Jaana Kahin Door’ is the story of a middle-class couple who have had a little playful tiff and the boy is trying to woo the girl. “I found it to be a unique and novel kind of concept, and I was really excited for it because it was going to be shot in an enclosed BEST bus. I loved the idea and its freshness,” he says excitedly.

As for ‘Kahan Chale’, the video sees him alongside Suhani Dahiya and it’s in the ‘gangster love story’ kind of space. “It is unlike anything I have seen before in India. We shot for it in Mauritius in exotic locations and my soul was ecstatic,” he concludes.

Vardhan will be next seen in director Vivek Agnihotri’s ‘Nautanki’, alongside veteran actors such as Anupam Kher, Satish Kaushik and Pallavi Joshi, two films with Jio Studios – one directed by Kunal Kohli and another by Sarim Momin, a psychological thriller film with Endemol Shine, and another film helmed by a leading studio and being directed by a National Award-winning director. The details of the project are still awaited.