VEM Technologies, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited sign MoU

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:57 PM, Wed - 19 October 22

Hyderabad: VEM Technologies and Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) signed a memorandum of understanding at the DefExpo-2022 for production and delivery of 20 units of Centre Fuselage Assemblies (CFL) for Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas Mk1A.

VEM had handed over the first ever CFL to HAL in July last year. The dedicated line established by VEM for the production VFL is expected to deliver good volumes to HAL to meet the present and the future orders from Indian Armed Forces, which is likely to go up from the current confirmed order of 83 Tejas Aircrafts.

VEM has also received the contract from HAL towards indigenous design and development of InfraRed Radiation Suppression System (IRSS) for Light Combat Helicopter (LCH).

The company has established infrastructure including the hi-precision machinery, metallurgical processes and treatments and pneumo-hydraulic systems, fuel systems, automated printed circuit board assembly, composites, electro-optics and electrical integration facilities to build the integrated systems for land, air and naval systems. It was founded in 1988. It has a research and development centre, which is recognised by the Department of Science and Technology. It has a design and engineering centre and manufacturing facilities at its two units in Hyderabad. VEM is also supplying complex mechanical, electrical, mechatronics and electronics systems to the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), a release said.