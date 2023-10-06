Venkatesh Daggubati announces release date of his 75th film ‘Saindhav’

Helmed by Sailesh Kolanu and produced by Venkat Boyanapalli, the action-packed drama stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Shraddha Srinath, Ruhani Sharma, Andrea Jeremiah, Sara, and Jayaprakash

By ANI Published Date - 07:20 AM, Fri - 6 October 23

Mumbai: Actor Venkatesh Daggubati, who is all set for his 75th film, announced the official release date of ‘Saindhav’.

Taking to Instagram, Venkatesh treated fans with a release date announcement poster.

Sharing the poster, he wrote, “Sankranthi ki kaluddhaam [?]#SAINDHAV #SaindhavOnJAN13th.”

Helmed by Sailesh Kolanu and produced by Venkat Boyanapalli, the action-packed drama stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Shraddha Srinath, Ruhani Sharma, Andrea Jeremiah, Sara, and Jayaprakash.

Interesting, Venkatesh’s ‘Saindhav’ marks Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s Telugu debut.

Earlier, director Sailesh Kolanu welcomed Nawazuddin to the team.

Taking to X, Sailesh shared the picture with Nawazuddin and wrote, “Super excited to have one of the best actors we have in the country @Nawazuddin_S. It’s gonna be madness I can assure you. @VenkyMama @NiharikaEnt @vboyanapalli @Music_Santhosh @maniDop @Garrybh88 @artkolla #Saindhav #venky75.” As soon as this exciting news was shared, actor fans and followers flooded the comment section.

One of the users wrote, “Victory venkatesh .” Another commented, “Can’t wait ”

“Yes sir very excited [?] and waiting to see you on screen ,” another comment read.

Apart from this, Venkatesh Daggubati is also coming up with the second season of the high-octane action thriller series ‘Rana Naidu’.

The first season received appreciation in India as well as globally.

Helmed by Karan Anshuman, ‘Rana Naidu’ is an adaptation of the popular American series, ‘Ray Donovan’ and is streaming on the OTT platform Netflix from March 10, 2023.

‘Rana Naidu’ marked the first collaboration of the ‘Baahubali’ actor Rana Daggubati with his uncle Venkatesh Daggubati.

Produced by Sunder Aaron and Locomotive Global, the series is created by Karan Anshuman and co-directed by Karan Anshuman and Suparn S. Varma.

‘Rana Naidu’ Season 1 brought together a versatilecast featuring Rana Daggubati, Venkatesh Daggubati, Surveen Chawla, Sushant Singh, Abhishek Banerjee, Gaurav Chopra, Ashish Vidyarthi, and Rajesh Jais.