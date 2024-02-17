Veteran actor Anjana Bhowmick dies at 79

She was admitted to the hospital due to respiratory problems on February 16.

17 February 2024

Anjana Bhowmick

Kolkata: Popular actor of yesteryears Anjana Bhowmick died here on Saturday, family sources said. She was 79. Anjana who had been ailing for some time died at a private hospital here at around 10:30 am, they said. She was admitted to the hospital due to respiratory problems on February 16. She had been bedridden due to geriatric problems in recent months. She is survived by daughters Nilanjana Sengupta and Chandana Bhowmick. A popular actor from the ’60s-80s period, Anjana had earned audience acclaim in classics like ‘Kakhono Megh’ (cloud after sunshine), ‘Thana theke aschhi’ (coming from police station), ‘Nayika Sangbad’ (tale of a heroine), ‘Chowringhee’, ‘Pratham Basanta’ (first spring) among others.

She was born in Coochbehar and shifted to Kolkata during graduation. Having stepped into the film world at the age of 20, Anjana was noticed in the film ‘Anustup Chhanda’ in 1964 and came to be known as Anjana from her original name Arati. The next year with ‘Thana theke aschhi’ she was catapulted into the league of big names in the Bengali film industry. Her chemistry with matinee idol Uttam Kumar in ‘Thana theke aschhi’, Chowringhee, ‘Nayika Sangbad’, ‘Kakhono Megh’ was not unnoticed by the audience. She had also acted opposite Soumitra Chatterjee in Mahasweta and earned accolades.

