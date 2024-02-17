Dangal actor Suhani Bhatnagar dies at 19

Suhani Bhatnagar has been undergoing treatment for fluid accumulation in her body for quite some time.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 17 February 2024, 02:44 PM

Dangal Actor

Hyderabad: Actress Suhani Bhatnagar, Aamir Khan’s Dangal co-star, has passed away on Saturday. She was 19. The young actress was reportedly admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi. She has been undergoing treatment for fluid accumulation in her body for quite some time.

As per reports, Suhani’s funeral will be held in Faridabad. Her final rites will take place in Ajronda crematorium. Further details are awaited.

