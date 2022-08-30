Veteran Arif Khan returns to Razorpay as chief innovation officer

Bengaluru: Fintech platform Razorpay on Tuesday appointed veteran Arif Khan as its Chief Innovation Officer (CIO) in his second stint at the company.

During his first stint at Razorpay from 2017 to 2019, Khan led several key initiatives and contributed to building a holistic business architecture for the company.

In between, he worked as Chief Digital Officer at the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), where he led strategic planning pertaining to digital transformation for the organisation.

“During his previous stint with us, he played a crucial role in establishing several foundational pillars of our banking capabilities and nurtured strong relations with various external stakeholders,” said Harshil Mathur, CEO and Co-founder at Razorpay.

“We are confident that his experience of working with leading financial institutions will help Razorpay in furthering its vision of building the financial backbone for small businesses in India,” Mathur added.

Khan will lead the banking, risk management, regulatory affairs and public policy teams at Razorpay.

“I am committed and look forward to contributing to Razorpay’s goal towards addressing all things payments and banking for businesses and I am excited to be a part of the company’s story again,” said Khan.

He will play a key role in leading engagement with banks, networks, regulators, and strategic partners to drive innovation at the company.

With an $80 billion TPV, the company is now eyeing a 10-12 million merchant base by next year.