| Vice Sarpanch Murdered By His Elder Brother In Medak District

Vice-Sarpanch murdered by his elder brother in Medak district

The vice Sarpanch reportedly had an argument with his elder brother over a land dispute

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:37 PM, Wed - 20 December 23

Representation Image

Medak: The vice-sarpanch of Shalipeta in Chinna Shankarampet mandal Anjaneyulu (39) was found murdered at his agriculture field on Wednesday morning.

He reportedly had an argument with his elder brother Satyanarayana over a land dispute. In a fit of rage, Satyanarayana allegedly attacked Anjaneyulu with a steel rod.

His family members found him in a pool of blood hours later. The The incident created tension in the village as the victim’s family have demanded the police to hand over the accused person to them. The body has been shifted to Area Hospital Medak for postmortem.

The accused was taken into custody.