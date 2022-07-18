Vicky Kaushal, birthday girl Katrina looks surreal in new pictures from Maldives

By ANI Published: Published Date - 03:45 PM, Mon - 18 July 22

Mumbai: Finally the wait is over! Bollywood star Vicky Kaushal dropped a ‘so-much-in-love’ glimpse of himself with his wife, actor Katrina Kaif from her Maldives birthday celebrations.

On Monday, Vicky treated the ‘Vickat’ fans with this glimpse, which he posted on his Instagram handle. Fans and celebrities have taken notice of Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s postcard-quality photos from the Maldives.

With family and friends, the couple set out for the Maldives. At Katrina’s favourite place, they celebrated her 39th birthday.

On a yacht, Vicky and Katrina Kaif can be seen laughing in the photo. Vicky decided to go for a contemporary style by donning a white shirt, flaunting his new ‘clean-shaved’ look while Katrina donned a white dress. Vicky held Katrina’s hand as they had a special moment when the sun was setting, and the moment was captured. The two could be seen having a great time together in this neutral-toned set-up.

Sharing the picture, Vicky captioned it with an infinity sign in the caption. Reacting to the picture, Farah Khan wrote in the comments, “bless” with heart emojis. Neha Dhupia also reacted soon after. A fan wrote, “A wonderful couple.” “OMG (oh my god) the long wait is over,” commented another user.

Prior to this, pictures of Katrina hanging out with Vicky, Isabelle Kaif, Sunny Kaushal, and his rumoured lover Sharvari Wagh were among those she and her pals uploaded during their trip to the Maldives. Along with Mini Mathur, their pals, Angira Dhar and Ileana D’Cruz, were shown in the photos.

Vicky and Katrina got married in a magnificent wedding in Rajasthan on December 9, 2021, in the company of close friends and family. Prior to their marriage, neither Vicky nor Katrina commented on their relationship.

On the work front, Vicky will be seen in ‘Govinda Naam Mera’ alongside Bhumi Pednekar and Kiara Advani. He will also be seen opposite Sara Ali Khan in Laxman Utekar’s untitled. Apart from these two, he also has Anand Tiwari’s untitled film with Triptii Dimri and Meghna Gulzar’s ‘Sam Bahadur’, co-starring Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Sheikh in the line. ‘Sam Bahadur’ is a biopic on Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw.

Katrina, on the other hand, will next be seen in ‘Phone Bhoot’ alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter. She will also be seen sharing screen space with Vijay Sethupathi in ‘Merry Christmas’. The upcoming film is being helmed by Sriram Raghavan. She also has ‘Tiger 3’ with Salman Khan in her kitty.