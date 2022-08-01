Video claims mermaids found at Musi River in Hyderabad; here’s fact check

Published: 01:33 PM, Mon - 1 August 22

Hyderabad: A video claiming that mermaids were found on the banks of Musi River after heavy rains lashed the city a few days back is doing rounds on social media tickling the funny bones of many social users.

While some posted the video on YouTube and other social media platforms saying it is from Nalgonda district in Telangana, others claimed it is from Hyderabad. Many shared the video with different contexts.

A video claiming scary mermaids were found on the banks of Musi River in #Hyderabad post the rains this week. Gems of WhatsApp University. pic.twitter.com/HyV7VFfZ8D — Krishnamurthy (@krishna0302) July 30, 2022

The video is neither from Hyderabad nor Telangana. The footage was originally shared by a YouTube channel named JJPD Producciones two weeks ago stating that it is a paranormal video created by them for entertainment purposes and all images shown are fictional.

The video triggered a meme fest online. A netizen wrote, “Gems of WhatsApp University.” Another user said “Most deserving for creative awards 2022 of WA University (sic).”

Rajamouli’s next movie. Wait. Telugu movie industry already did a mermaid movie like 20 years back with Shilpa Shetty as mermaid. — Pandit Ram Joshi (@PanditRamJoshi) July 30, 2022

Musi never disappoints and always has some story to offer 😁😁 — Naveena Ghanate (@TheNaveena) July 31, 2022

This is another level VFX. TV9 Studio people needs his contact. — Ramtej RJ (@Ramtej_RJ) July 31, 2022

Same Video was shared as mermaids in Kaveri River near Srirangapatna, Mysuru 😂😆😆😆 — ಭಾರಧ್ವಾಜ್ ಗಿರೀಶ್ 🇮🇳 (@TheNationalist_) July 30, 2022

Kiraak loga hai bhai…. Nahi sunre kiskubi — Priyadarshan Badhai (@Priyadarshan__) July 31, 2022