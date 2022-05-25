Video of determined girl hopping to school on one leg goes viral

Published Date - 09:06 PM, Wed - 25 May 22

Patna: After going viral on the internet, the video of a girl wearing school uniform walking one kilometer on one leg to reach her school in Jamui district of Bihar, got noticed by actor and philanthropist Sonu Sood.

The girl’s leg had to be amputated after an unfortunate accident, reported a local media outlet, yet her will to study made her unstoppable. The Bollywood actor, moved by her grit and passion, offered to help. Sonu Sood took to Twitter and wrote ” Now you will go to school not by jumping just on one leg but two, sending you the ticket, now is the time to walk on two legs,” he wrote in Hindi.

अब यह अपने एक नहीं दोनो पैरों पर क़ूद कर स्कूल जाएगी।

टिकट भेज रहा हूँ, चलिए दोनो पैरों पर चलने का समय आ गया। @SoodFoundation 🇮🇳 https://t.co/0d56m9jMuA — sonu sood (@SonuSood) May 25, 2022

The move by the actor earned applause from netizens, while praising the actor for his positive move they also showered love on the little girl.

