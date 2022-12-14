| Vijay Diwas Indian Army To Hold Run For Soldiers Run With Soldiers On Dec 17 At Necklace Road

Vijay Diwas: Indian Army to hold “Run for Soldiers, Run with Soldiers” on Dec 17 at Necklace Road

The HQ Telangana and Andhra Sub Area is organising a Southern Star Vijay Run to mark victory of Indian Armed Forces in 1971 war.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:02 PM, Wed - 14 December 22

Hyderabad: On the occasion of 51st Vijay Diwas, to mark the victory of Indian Armed Forces in the 1971 War, HQ Telangana and Andhra Sub Area is organising a Southern Star Vijay Run with the theme “Run for Soldiers, Run with Soldiers” on December 17 at ‘People’s Plaza, Necklace Road, from 6.30 am.

Indian Army solicited participation from everyone including school and college students, NCC Cadets and people from all walks of life to join this Southern Star Vijay Run and be part of the celebrations on Vijay Diwas.

The link for online registration is open at https://www.townscript.com/e/southern-star-vijay-run-2022-040441 and will be closed on December 15 at 6 am.