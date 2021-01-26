Vijaya Dairy ice creams launched in Hyderabad

Ministers Mohd Mahmood Ali, Talasani Srinivas Yadav and V Srinivas Goud jointly launched around 30 varieties of ice creams on offer by the State dairy

Hyderabad: The much-awaited Telangana Vijaya Dairy ice creams was formally released in the market at a function organised at Lalitha Kalathoranam here on Tuesday. Ministers Mohd Mahmood Ali, Talasani Srinivas Yadav and V Srinivas Goud jointly launched around 30 varieties of ice creams on offer by the State dairy.

Speaking on the occasion, Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav said the State government was taking several measures to strengthen Vijaya Dairy and put it on the path of profits by expanding its operations. In addition to the incentive of Rs 4 per litre of milk being offered to dairy farmers, he announced Rs 1,000 as an one-time incentive to all dairy farmers on the occasion of the launch of ice creams. He urged all the dairy farmers to supply their milk to Vijaya Dairy and help it achieve the goal of opening 1,000 outlets across the State.

