Vijaya Gadde’s legal team at Twitter tells Musk he violated NDA

By IANS Published: Published Date - 02:05 PM, Sun - 15 May 22

San Francisco: Elon Musk on Sunday said that he received a call from Twitter’s legal team being run by Indian-origin Vijaya Gadde, accusing the Tesla CEO of violating a non-disclosure agreement (NDA) by revealing that the sample size for checking fake/spam users on microthe -blogging platform was 100.

Musk earlier said that his team was busy finding out the presence of fake/spam accounts with the random sampling process, a reason why he has put the $44 billion Twitter takeover deal on hold.

“Twitter legal just called to complain that I violated their NDA by revealing the bot check sample size is 100! This actually happened,” Musk said in a tweet.

He had earlier tweeted that he picked “100 as the sample size number, because that is what Twitter uses to calculate