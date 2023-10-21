Vikram Sandhu’s next film will be shot in foreign countries and in India

Vikram Sandhu held a grand mahurat of his upcoming film "Production No. 2" along with the photo shoot at Empire Studio in Mumbai.

By ANI Published Date - 05:42 PM, Sat - 21 October 23

Vikram Sandhu held a grand mahurat of his upcoming film "Production No. 2" along with the photo shoot at Empire Studio in Mumbai.

New Delhi: Producer-Director Vikram Sandhu held a grand mahurat of his upcoming film “Production No. 2” along with the photo shoot at Empire Studio in Mumbai.

“The uniqueness of my film is that 50 per cent of its shooting will be executed at the finest and unexplored locations of London and Europe,” announced Vikram Sandhu who has not yet finalized the title of this film that will go on the floors the next month beginning with its inaugural stint spread across Jammu, Pathankot, Kurukshetra, Panipat, Ahmedabad, Kanpur and Delhi.

Vikram Sandhu’s other ongoing projects are a multi-lingual film MALTA 1996 in 7 languages that is expected to release in December 2025, and the under production film HARI SINGH NALUA.

Producer-director Vikram Sandhu has several films and music videos to his credit that have been received well critically as well with the viewers. The co-producer of the film is Jagtar Singh (Mickey Sandhu), its project head is Gautam Sharma, while Janet is the Casting Director and it’s production manager is Bhavesh.

Speaking to the media, Vikram Sandhu who is the producer as well as the director of this prestigious project further revealed, “The script of this film is very different that is sure to entertain and keep the audience spellbound. Its story has been kept quite engaging that is bound to keep the audience hooked. No expense is being spared for this film that is planned to be shot on such a grand scale and that too at spectacular locations, for which the pre-production works and its preparations are in its final stage.”

Also Read Norway joins EU nations in banning Russian-registered cars from entering its territory