Vinay Mohan Kwatra assumes charge as India’s ambassador to US

Kwatra is the former Foreign Secretary and succeeds Taranjit Singh Sandhu

By IANS Published Date - 13 August 2024, 08:21 AM

Washington: Vinay Mohan Kwatra took charge on Monday as Indian ambassador to the US.

“Privileged to assume charge as the Ambassador of India to the United States of America. Team @IndianEmbassyUS will continue to work intensely to strengthen this crucial partnership,” he wrote in a post on X.

Kwatra is the former Foreign Secretary and succeeds Taranjit Singh Sandhu. In his last posting here, Kwatra was the Minister of Commerce in the Indian Embassy.