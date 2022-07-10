‘Vindu Bhojanam’ movie tickles taste buds of Telugu cinema lovers

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:49 PM, Sun - 10 July 22

Hyderabad: ‘Vindu Bhojanam’, starring Aishwarya Hollakal and Akhil Raj and produced by Boosam Jagan Mohan Reddy (founder and managing director of Arrow Advertising India Pvt. Ltd. and Arrow Cinemas) released this week on MX Player. The Telugu feature film – a family drama-cum-love story runs with a duration of 103 minutes targeting audience in the age group of 8 to 75 years.

The film revolves around Adithya, a young chef who works in a restaurant owned by Anand who is like a big brother and a mentor to him. The famous restaurant has a bunch of talented chefs, including Anand and Adithya. A band performs in the restaurant one weekend and Adithya falls in love with the lead singer who reciprocates. After a year, he proposes to her and she accepts.

While everything seems happy, the restaurant falls into trouble because of Anand’s half-brother Vivek. He wants Anand to sell the restaurant and give him his share. Anand doesn’t want to sell the restaurant because it was built by his father before he died. He is too emotionally attached to it. He tries to convince Vivek but he doesn’t accept. Conflict rises between the stepbrothers. The crux of the story lies in how Anand and Adithya win the cooking battle against Vivek for the restaurant.

Expressing his joy towards the movie’s reception by cinema lovers, Jagan Mohan Reddy said, “We are extremely delighted by the way cinema lovers are receiving the movie. The cast and crew have worked hard in converting a beautiful script to a heart-warming entertainer. Such encouragement pushes us to make such feel-good films and give a platform to creative stories to be told to the world through cinema.” Jagan Mohan has previously produced many commercials for top most brands, besides a new-age short-film titled ‘Uday’, which has more than 1 million views on YouTube. He is now debuting as a feature film producer with ‘Vindu Bhojanam’.

Karthik, who started his career with ‘Uday’, is the writer and director of ‘Vindu Bhojanam’ movie.