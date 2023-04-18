A tale of love, life and destiny, ‘Radhaku Neevera Pranam’ to air on Zee Telugu from April 24

Hyderabad: Zee Telugu is all set to take its audience on a roller-coaster ride full of emotions with its brand-new fiction show, ‘Radhaku Neevera Pranam’. The family drama is all set to premiere on April 24 and will air every Monday to Saturday at 7:30 pm on the channel.

Promising to be a captivating tale, ‘Radhaku Neevera Pranam’ follows the story of Radhika, who is a talented sketch artist supporting her family by using her extraordinary gift. She becomes the victim of a tragic accident, which turns her life upside down. Karthik Krishna (KK) on the other hand, is a no-nonsense police officer, whose life drastically changes because of a tragic incident.

Fate has a surprise in store for Radhika when she meets KK and starts helping him crack criminal cases through her fantastic sketches. As the story progress, ‘Radhaku Neevera Pranam’ explores and presents the complexities of love, and destiny.

‘Radhaku Neevera Pranam’ features a talented cast in an engaging yet relatable tale. Chaitra Rai plays a pivotal character in this show. Actor Nirupam Paritala is making a comeback to Zee Telugu with this show in the role of Karthik Krishna.

An excited Nirupam expresses, “I am thrilled to be a part of ‘Radhaku Neevera Pranam’, as it has a gripping storyline, and the characters are well-defined. The show has a perfect blend of emotions, drama, and suspense, which will truly resonate with the viewers. I am sure this show will entertain everyone.”

With the launch of the new show, three of Zee Telugu’s popular fiction shows will see a change in timings! ‘Kalyanam Kamayeenam’ will now be airing at 6 pm, ‘Devathalara Deevinchandi’ will air at 3:30 pm, while ‘Vaidehi Parinayam’ at 12 noon.