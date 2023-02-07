Vinod Kumar seeks UoH satellite campus at Warangal or Karimnagar

Vinod Kumar requested the Union Minister to provide a domicile quota of 30 percent for students of Telangana for admission into the University of Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:27 PM, Tue - 7 February 23

File Photo

Hyderabad: Telangana State Planning Board vice chairman B Vinod Kumar on Tuesday sought establishment of a satellite campus of the University of Hyderabad at Karimnagar or Warangal. He wanted the Union Education Ministry to offer five-year integrated courses through the satellite campus and ensure quality higher education for students from the socially and economically backward sections.

In a letter to Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Vinod Kumar said many social welfare schools and more than 1,000 Gurukul residential schools have been established and being run successfully in Telangana. As a result, many young students from marginalised and poor sections are able to pursue their school education. He said several students from these institutions, were able to secure admission into reputed premier educational institutions like IIT, IIM and Central universities others.

Also Read Socio Economic Outlook: Telangana govt schools see steady rise in admissions

Further, he also requested the Union Minister to provide a domicile quota of 30 percent for students of Telangana for admission into the University of Hyderabad. He pointed out that similar quotas were being offered in the Pondicherry University, National Law School of India University and Jawaharlal Nehru University.