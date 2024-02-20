Viral reel: Indian brands participate in Instagram influencer’s challenge

An Instagram influencer named Cameron, renowned for his captivating content centred around automobiles and motorcycles, recently embarked on a unique challenge aimed at brands

His latest reel featured a simple-yet-innovative call-to-action — brands were encouraged to comment on his post, with the promise that Cameron would purchase from them in return. The response was overwhelming, with top Indian brands such as Dominos India, BookMyShow, Sugar Cosmetics, Swiggy, and Zomato eagerly participating in the challenge.

The comments section buzzed with activity, drawing attention from millions of viewers and illustrating the immense potential of social media engagement. This interaction not only underscored the importance of creative approaches in brand communication but also demonstrated how brands are constantly seeking novel ways to connect with their target audience.

The buzz around Cameron’s reel caught the attention of many, with online users sharing the screenshots of the comments on X. “Digital marketing has peaked in India! It’s great and interesting to see that (sic),” said a user. “Wholesome! Dude has great advertising skills, can be hired easily (sic),” said another.

Someone posted below on Instagram and the brands commented 😭😂 pic.twitter.com/9kNiWdjUXy — Poan Sapdi (@VandanaJain_) February 19, 2024