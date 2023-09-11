Virat Kohli-KL Rahul register highest partnership in Asia Cup history

By ANI Updated On - 09:17 PM, Mon - 11 September 23

Colombo: Star batters Virat Kohli and KL Rahul recorded the highest partnership in the Asia Cup history during India’s clash against arch-rival Pakistan at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Monday.

The duo achieved the landmark in a Super Four clash. Rahul and Kohli slaughtered Pakistan bowlers as they stitched up an unbeaten 233-run partnership in 194 deliveries. The duo surpassed Pakistan’s Nasir Jamshed and Mohammad Hafeez, who held the record with their 224-run partnership against India in 2012.

The Indian pair got off to a slow start before launching their assault. They helped India post a challenging 356/2 against Babar Azam-led Pakistan.

Captain Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill’s half-centuries laid the foundation for India, while the unbeaten 233-run partnership between Kohli and Rahul added the icing on the cake as the former skipper finished the innings in style with a maximum.

Kohli finished his innings with an unbeaten 122, which came from 94 deliveries, while Rahul smashed a fiery 111 of 106 balls.

