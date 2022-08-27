| Virat Kohli Set To Become First Indian Player To Play 100 Matches In All Formats On Sunday

Virat Kohli set to become first Indian player to play 100 matches in all formats on Sunday

By ANI Published: Updated On - 10:58 AM, Sat - 27 August 22

Virat has represented Team India in 99 T20I games across which he has scored 3,308 runs at an average of 50.12. His best individual score for India in this format is 94 and he has scored 30 half-centuries in this format.

Abu Dhabi: When India will take to the field to play arch-rivals Pakistan in Dubai on Sunday to start their Asia Cup 2022 campaign, star batter Virat Kohli will represent the nation in his 100th T20I match and will also become the first player in history to play a hundred matches for India in all formats of the game.

Being able to represent the country in 100 matches in each format is proof of Virat’s longevity in the game since his international debut in 2008, his consistency and the unwavering faith his side has shown in him despite various ups and downs in his decorated career.

So far, Virat has represented Team India in 99 T20I games across which he has scored 3,308 runs at an average of 50.12. His best individual score for India in this format is 94 and he has scored 30 half-centuries in this format.

Between 2017-2021, this star batter has led his side 50 teams as captain. Out of these 50 games, he has won 30, lost 16. Two matches have ended in a tie while two failed to produce a result. His win percentage as a captain in this format is an impressive 64.58.

Beating Pakistan and playing a match-winning knock will be on Kohli’s mind when he takes to the field.

The last time these two arch-rivals met in a T20I match (and in general as well), India were handed a humiliating 10-wicket loss. Kohli had scored 57-off 49 in that match that took India to 151/7 in their 20 overs, but Pakistan openers Mohammed Rizwan (79*) and Babar Azam (68*) outshined Kohli-led side with ease.

All eyes will be on this star batter to regain his form with a match-winning knock and perhaps hit his much anticipated 71st international century. He has gone over 1,000 days without scoring a century at international level.

Since his last international century in November 2019, Kohli has played a total of 27 T20Is since his final international ton, he has scored 858 runs in this format at an average of 42.90. His best score in this format is 94*. He has hit eight half-centuries in this format since his last ton.

In all formats combined, he has featured in 68 international matches since his last international ton, and scored 2,554 runs across all formats in 82 innings at an average of 34.05. He has hit 24 half-centuries across all formats.

2022 in particular has been very tough for Virat.

This year, Virat has played only four T20Is for his side, across which he has scored 81 runs at a subpar average of 20.25. His best score in the format this year is 52.

Across all formats this year, he has represented India in 16 matches and across 19 innings, he had been able to score only 476 runs at a sub-par average of 25.05. Only four half-centuries have come off his bat, with the best score of 79.

On Sunday, all eyes will be glued to the TVs, with the fans hoping that India not only avenges their previous loss to Pakistan, but Virat also scores big.

Asia Cup is being held in T20I format from August 27 to September 11.

Also read:

Virat Kohli, Babar Azam greet each other during practice session in Dubai

‘Time off cricket will freshen up Virat Kohli mentally, physically’

Asia Cup 2022: Kohli, Rahul return; Bumrah misses due to injury