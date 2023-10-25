Virat Kohli’s motto: Chasing betterment, not excellence in men’s ODI WC

New Delhi: With India winning five out of five matches in the 2023 Men’s ODI World Cup and sitting comfortably on top of points table, talismanic batter Virat Kohli has emerged as a key player in acing chases for the hosts’ in the tournament.

With India set to return in action when they face defending champions England at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium on October 29, Kohli has given an insight into how the motto of chasing betterment over excellence is fueling his drive to win matches for the team.

“I have always worked on how I can be better myself every day, every practice session, every year and every season. So, that is what has helped me play for this long and perform. I don’t think it is possible to perform consistently without having that mindset, because if performance is your goal, then one can get satisfied after a while, and stop working on their game,” he said to Star Sports.

In 31 Men’s ODI World Cup matches, Kohli has amassed 1,384 runs at an average of 55.36, including hitting three centuries and nine fifties, with a highest score of 107. “It has always been my motto to chase betterment I would say, and not excellence, because I honestly don’t know what the definition of excellence is.”

“There is no limit to it, nor there is a set standard that when you reach here you have achieved excellence. So, I try to work towards betterment every day, so that would be a better word to use. And yes, performance becomes a by-product, because your mindset is how do I make the team win from here,” he concluded.