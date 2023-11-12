| Virat Ties With Sachin Shakib For Most Fifty Plus Scores In A Single World Cup

Virat ties with Sachin, Shakib for most fifty-plus scores in a single World Cup

In the match against Netherlands, Virat scored 51 in 56 balls, with five fours and a six. His runs came at a strike rate of over 91

By ANI Updated On - 07:23 PM, Sun - 12 November 23

Bengaluru: Star India batter Virat Kohli has tied with compatriot and legendary batter Sachin Tendulkar and Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib al Hasan to register the most fifty-plus scores in a single edition of ICC Cricket World Cup.

Virat brought himself closer to breaking yet another record during the ICC Cricket World Cup match between India and Netherlands at Bengaluru.

In the match, Virat scored 51 in 56 balls, with five fours and a six. His runs came at a strike rate of over 91.

This was Virat’s seventh fifty-plus score, including two centuries in this World Cup. He has equalled with Sachin, who also had seven fifty-plus scores in the 2003 Cricket World Cup (one century and six fifties) and Shakib, who also had seven fifty-plus scores in the 2019 WC, with two centuries and five fifties.

Virat is the top run-getter in the tournament so far. He scored 594 runs in nine innings at an average of 99.00, with two centuries and five fifties, his best score is 103*.

Coming to the match, India won the toss and elected to bat first.

The ‘Men in Blue’ will be eyeing to maintain their unbeaten streak in the ongoing ODI World Cup 2023 and will aim to win the prestigious tournament.

Hosts India have displayed a quality performance at the ongoing extravagant tournament and maintained their eight-game winning streak. India stands at the top of the ODI World Cup 2023 standings with 16 points. They have a net run rate of +2.456.

The excellent Netherlands team demonstrated their class earlier in the tournament when they shocked South Africa, and their triumph over Bangladesh was equally stunning. But they have lost their remaining matches and sit at the bottom.