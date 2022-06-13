‘Virata Parvam’ director lauds Rana for promoting heroine-centered film

By IANS Published: Published Date - 11:45 AM, Mon - 13 June 22

Hyderabad: Venu Udugula, the director of ‘Virata Parvam’, said at one of the film’s promotional events that Rana Daggubati deserves praise for his work. Despite the fact that the heroine is the focus of the plot, Rana consented to appear in ‘Virata Parvam’, which the director claims make him humble.

Rana and Sai Pallavi-starrer ‘Virata Parvam’ has a decent buzz ahead of its premiere. To boost the buzz, the film’s producers had organised the ‘Aathmeeya Vedika’ event earlier on Sunday.

Venu Udugula began his remarks by thanking all of the distinguished visitors and members of the film crew, saying: “Warangal is the site where even failures are reincarnated as revolutions.”

And it is in such a setting that I am struck by one of the fatalities that occurred in 1992.

“I was taken aback when I learned that, the particular death was linked to a number of political issues. So I decided to write a tale about it, and I brought that story to you, mixed with a great love story.

“When I started composing the narrative, I started dreaming about this particular role, Vennela. This isn’t a typical girl’s love. It’s like Siddheshwari’s love for Lord Shiva, so pure and sacred. I’m overjoyed that Sai Pallavi accepted to play this role,” he continued.

Venu Udugula said: “Even if Rana tackles modest activities like presenting a short film or distributing a small film, he elevates whatever he does into an art piece. For this film, he did the same. I’d want to express my gratitude to him for agreeing to perform in a film with a significant role for Vennela (heroine).

“Heroes of his stature might think twice to act in a role with lesser importance for a hero. But, he is so humble. Mainly ladies should watch this film.”

Backed by Sudhakar Cherukuri of Sri Lakshmi Venkateswara Cinemas, ‘Virata Parvam’s’ cast also include Priyamani, Nanditha Das, Naveen Chandra, Zareena Wahab, Eswari Rao, and Sai Chand in crucial roles.

‘Virata Parvam’ will hit the theatres on July 17.