Virtual EPF pension adalat to be held on Thursday

The pension adalat will be held between 11 am and 11.40 am.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:21 PM, Wed - 11 October 23

The pension adalat will be held between 11 am and 11.40 am.

Nizamabad: The Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) will hold a virtual pension adalat on Thursday for those drawing allowance under the Employees’ Pension Scheme (EPS) 1995. The pension adalat will be held between 11 am and 11.40 am.

In a release issued here on Wednesday, regional provident fund commissioner Ganesh Kumar stated that the EPF subscribers who want to take part in the Adalat have to download Cisco Webex application and join the meeting on 2642 014 8905 address with password(enf1234). Members can also submit their grievances through email(ro.nizamabad@epfindia.gov.in).

The members who do not have access to desktop or mobile can submit their grievances at the EPFO field office in advance.