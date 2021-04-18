Visakhapatnam: DSP passes away due to COVID-19

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) of CCS (Central Crime Station), Juttu Paparao was a resident of Madhavadhara Vuda colony in the northern constituency. He succumbed to Covid at a private hospital here.

By | Published: 12:06 pm

Visakhapatnam: A police officer, posted as DSP Visakhapatnam has passed away due to COVID-19 on Sunday while his family member still undergoing treatment.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) of CCS (Central Crime Station), Juttu Paparao was a resident of Madhavadhara Vuda colony in the northern constituency. He succumbed to Covid at a private hospital here.

J Paparao, who joined the service as a 1991 batch SI, had earlier served as CI at Kancharapalem station in various parts of the city as well as as an immigration officer at Visakhapatnam airport.

He later served as the DSP of the Women’s Police Station and was currently serving as the CCS DSP. The deceased Officer’s wife and two children are currently being treated at the hospital.