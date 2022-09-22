Visakhapatnam: HSL launches two Diving Support Vessels

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:47 PM, Thu - 22 September 22

Photo: Twitter/@CMD_HSL

Visakhapatnam: The Hindustan Shipyard Ltd. (HSL) created history on Thursday with the concurrent launching of two Diving Support Vessels from its largest covered dock in Asia.

President of Naval Wives Welfare Association (NWWA) Kala Hari Kumar launched the ships – Nistar and Nipun in presence of Chief of Naval Staff Admiral R Hari Kumar, and other senior officers from Indian Navy and Ministry of Defence on the day.

Also Read In a first, Indian Navy to use locally manufactured ammunition

Amidst thunderous cheers from jubilant gathering, the ships embraced the welcoming waters of Bay of Bengal.

The 120 metre long ships with total displacement of about 9357 Tons and blue water capability will be deployed for deep sea diving and submarine rescue operations.

Admiral R Hari Kumar said that the launching of the sophisticated DSVs, first of its kind, was another step towards the Navy becoming 100 per cent Atmanirbhar Bharat by 2047. He also said that commissioning of Nistar and Nipun would start a new era in the deep ocean diving operation and submarine rescue operations. This would enhance Indian Navy stature as a credible force, preferred security partner in the Indian Ocean region.

He also stated that the DSV project generated local employment opportunities and promoted indigenisation which would boost India’s economy. The HSL had become a very trusted and valuable partner in the road to ‘Atmanirbhar bharat’, and the Indian Navy is looking forward to very close cooperation in building and repairing ships at HSL, he said.

HSL Chairman and Managing Director Hemant Khatri said that Diving Support Vessel (DSV) is the first of its kind, being indigenously designed and built at HSL for the Indian Navy. He thanked the Indian Navy team for extending their support in achieving this milestone and stated that this event marks the capability of HSL to deliver potent platforms for the Nation. He also revealed that the HSL had achieved a milestone of completing the construction of 200 ships and repair of 2000 ships during this year and with significant reforms achieved the highest ever turnover of Rs 755 crore and a net profit of Rs 51 crore for the year 2021-22.

HSL had vast potential to secure high value construction and refit orders and meet the future requirements of Indian Navy, Coast Guard, SCI and DCI thus propelling the ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ initiative of the Government of India, he stated.