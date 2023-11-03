‘Visual pollution’: Kerala HC orders removal of billboards

The committees constituted by the court were ordered to immediately remove all illegally installed board and impose a penalty of Rs 5,000 per board, apart from imposing expenses for such removal, prosecution should also be initiated.

By IANS Published Date - 02:15 PM, Fri - 3 November 23

Kochi: Kerala High Court on Friday described the unauthorised bill boards in public space as visual pollution and ordered state authorities to ensure that maximum fine is imposed on those found installing it.

Justice Devan Ramachandran said that even though violators do not deserve any leniency, a seven-day may be granted so that such illegally installed boards may be removed to avoid a penalty of Rs 5,000 (as prescribed under the Kerala Municipality Rules) per board. “I am certain that the committees constituted by this court must start imposing maximum penalty under the rules against every board those who have created/erected it and every other individual involved, will have to be found out and identified, leading to FIRs being registered against them,” the court ordered.

The committees constituted by the court were ordered to immediately remove all illegally installed board and impose a penalty of Rs 5,000 per board, apart from imposing expenses for such removal, prosecution should also be initiated.

‘Visual Pollution’ … is something to be taken grave note of by the civilized world. It is the right of a citizen to have pleasing environment and any action by perpetrators to defy this for selfish and vested reasons, certainly is an offence which must attract sufficient penalties,” the court said.

The court said that our state is going through stated financial constraints which is evident from various other cases that come to the notice of this court. One fails to understand how this source of revenue can be given up, particularly when thousands of boards have been removed on regular basis,the court said.

The High Court further added that a FIR should be registered against those who break the laws and posted the case for the 22nd of this month.