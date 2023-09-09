| Vivek Agnihotri Unveils First Look Of Anupam Kher Nana Patekar Raima Sen From The Vaccine War

Vivek Agnihotri unveils first look of Anupam Kher, Nana Patekar, Raima Sen from ‘The Vaccine War’

The film will narrate the tale of the triumph of scientists and 130 crore people who fought the battle in the COVID-19 era

By ANI Published Date - 01:45 PM, Sat - 9 September 23

Photo: X

Mumbai: Finally, filmmaker Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri unveiled the first look posters of ‘The Vaccine War’ star cast.

On Saturday, Vivek took to X (formerly Twitter) and shared the first look of the actors.

The poster gave a glimpse of the star cast of the film which includes Anupam Kher, Nana Patekar, Raima Sen, Pallavi Joshi, Sapthami Gowda, Nivedita Bhattacharya, Girija Oak Godbole, and Mohan Kapur.

The poster indicated the roles that will be played by the actors in the movie.

In the poster, Sapthami Gowda is seen dressed in a doctor’s coat while Raima Sen is in saree.

As soon as the poster was unveiled, fans and followers flooded the comment section.

One of the users wrote, Looking forward to it. Another user demanded the director to unveil the trailer, Trailer Please. ‘The Vaccine War’ is likely to ‘open certain chapters about Indian bio-scientists and indigenous vaccines’. The film also pays tribute to the dedication of the medical fraternity and scientists during the uncertain times of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Speaking about the film Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri earlier said, “When The Kashmir Files was postponed during COVID lockdown, I started researching on it. Then we started researching with the scientists of ICMR & NIV who made our own vaccine possible.

Their story of struggle and sacrifice was overwhelming and while researching we understood how these scientists fought a war waged against India not just by foreign agencies but even our own people. Yet, we won against superpowers by making fastest, cheapest and safest vaccine. I thought this story must be told so that every Indian can feel proud of their country.” On September 5, ‘The Vaccine War’ created history by becoming the first Indian movie to have a song launch at Times Square.

The film’s title song ‘Shristhi se pehele’, which comprised of Shlokas from Rigveda, describing the creation of the Universe was performed in the form of Kathak in New York.

At Times Square, actor Archana Joglekar and the students of her Dance academy gave a performance, which was choreographed by legendary Kathak maestro. The performance was witnessed by thousands of New Yorkers from all walks of life. The film is slated to release worldwide on September 28.