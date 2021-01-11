Vivo Y51A with triple rear camera launched at Rs 17,990

The smartphone features a 16.71cm (6.58) Halo FullView display with FHD+ (2408X1080) resolution, providing a wide and immersive experience for both videos and games.

By | Published: 5:42 pm

New Delhi: Vivo on Monday announced the expansion of its Y series portfolio with the launch of all-new Vivo Y51A in India.

Priced at Rs 17,990 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB ROM (expandable up to 1TB), the smartphone is available for purchase in two colour options- titanium sapphire and crystal symphony on the company’s e-store, Amazon, Flipkart, Paytm, Tatacliq along with all partner retail stores.

The smartphone features a 16.71cm (6.58) Halo FullView display with FHD+ (2408X1080) resolution, providing a wide and immersive experience for both videos and games.

The device is powered by an advanced Qualcomm Snapdragon 6-series processor.

It also comes with the latest Funtouch OS 11, which is based on Android 11 for providing the latest Android experience.

The Vivo Y51A offers 48MP rear camera. The rear camera also offers Ultra-Stable video with Electronic Image Stabilization (EIS) technology that aligns individual frames and automatically corrects unstable movements.

It also has Super Night Camera capabilities for both front and rear which aims to reduce the noise and captures beautiful shades of the night even in low light.

The triple camera setup also lets you take wider shots with a wide-angle lens and close-up macro shots with the dedicated macro lens.

On the front, the smartphone has a 16MP camera for brilliantly clear selfies.

The device boasts a long-lasting battery of 5000mAh with 18W Fast Charge ensuring an unstoppable smartphone experience along with a reverse charging feature.