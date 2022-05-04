Vizag police bust international human trafficking case

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:15 PM, Wed - 4 May 22

Visakhapatnam: City police busted an international human trafficking case with the arrest of two persons and rescued a woman belonging to Bangladesh.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Sumit Sunil said here on Wednesday that a woman, Beesetti Dhanalakshmi, 37, was running a brothel house in the water tank area near Pendurthi for some time.

She has two friends –Nupur alias Aadi, and Papiya alias Pappy–in Dhaka of Bangladesh. On their advice, the Bangladeshi woman crossed the border 12 years ago to reach Kolkata where she ran into one Muneer who promised to provide her an Indian visa. However, he kept her in his home for ten years and on April 27 this year, he got her a fake Aadhar card as well as a SIM card and sent her to Visakhapatnam by Shalimar Express train.

Dhanalakshmi received her at the railway station, took her home and turned her into a sex worker.

The Bangladesh woman requested Dhanalakshmi to send her back to her country where her brother Rahman fell sick but Dhanalakshmi refused to oblige her. Upon this, she spoke to her brother who complained to Kolkata police and also forwarded the complaint to the WhatsApp number of the city Commissioner of Police here.

The city police immediately swung into action and arrested Dhanalakshmi and also one A. Vineet of Kukatpalli from Hyderabad who was helping the former in the flesh trade, on Tuesday. The rescued woman was sent to OneStop centre in the King George Hospital here.

