Vizag railway station is ‘Eat Right Station’ in Andhra Pradesh

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:09 PM, Thu - 19 May 22

Visakhapatnam: Visakhapatnam railway station has been certified as ‘Eat Right Station’ by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) for providing quality and nutritious food to passengers.

It is the first station in Andhra Pradesh and seventh railway station in the country to get the certificate after Chandigarh Railway Station, Anand Vihar Terminal Railway Station (Delhi), Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (Mumbai), Mumbai Central Railway Station (Mumbai), Vadodara Railway Station and Bhubaneswar station, to get this certificate.

Visakhapatnam railway station received a four-star rating for a total of 38 catering stalls, one Food Court, one Jan Ahar, one fast food unit and 15 Water vending units. The certification is part of the ‘Eat Right India’ movement- a large-scale effort by FSSAI to transform the country’s food system to ensure safe, healthy and sustainable food for all Indians. Eat Right India adopts a judicious mix of regulatory, capacity building, collaborative, and empowerment approaches to ensure that our food is suitable both for the people and the planet.

Speaking on the occasion here on Thursday, Divisional Railway Manager Anup Satpathy said that 4-star rating indicated exemplary efforts made by the railway authorities at this station in ensuring that safe and hygienic food is available to railway passengers. All the catering stalls at Visakhapatnam railway station are provided with food license certificates. The vendors also have medical fitness certificates and adhere strictly to the norms. “It also makes us more responsible to maintain this standard of hygiene and food quality for our valued passengers in future at Visakhapatnam station. Efforts are being made for other important stations of the division to include them in ‘Eat Right Station’ category,” he said.

The ‘Eat Right Station’ certification is awarded by FSSAI to railway stations that set benchmarks in providing safe and wholesome food to passengers. The station is awarded a certificate upon a conclusion of an FSSAI-empanelled third-party audit agency with ratings from 1 to 5.