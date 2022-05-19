Vladimir Putin’s daughter dating “Zelensky”

By IANS Published: Published Date - 09:01 PM, Thu - 19 May 22

Source: IANS

Munich: Vladimir Putin’s daughter Katerina Tikhonova has a lover called Zelensky, the same name as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, according to reports, Daily Mail reported.

Sanctions against the 35-year-old Katerina — imposed over her father’s invasion of Ukraine — have stopped her regular flights from Moscow to Munich to live with her new man, during which she would be accompanied by Russian secret service guards, the report said.

Her new partner, with whom she has a two-year-old daughter, is Igor Zelensky, 52, a leading professional ballet dancer and top director who until recently headed the Bavarian State Ballet. The revelation comes from an investigation by Russian independent news outlet IStories and Germany’s Der Spiegel.

The journalistic investigation found documents proving flights involving “Tikhonova, Zelensky, a child, nannies, security guards”. It revealed that over a two-year period “she flew to Munich, where Zelensky worked, more than 50 times”. From an anonymous source, the outlet obtained “documents from the e-mail of the Security Service of the President and Katerina’s personal security guard Alexei Skripchak’.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .