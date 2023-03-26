Vocalist Bombay Jayashri stable after ‘health setback’ during music tour in UK

After Jayashri Ramnath received “timely medical intervention” from the National Health Service in the United Kingdom she is currently “stable”.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 10:55 AM, Sun - 26 March 23

Hyderabad: Well-known Carnatic musician Bombay Jayashri Ramnath suffered a “health setback” in the UK where she is currently touring for her concerts. A statement about the singer’s health was shared on her social media profiles on Friday.

According to the statement posted on the singer’s Instagram stories, Jayashri Ramnath received “timely medical intervention” from the National Health Service and is currently “stable”. “She requires rest for a couple of days,” the statement further read.

“Bombay Jayashri had a health setback in the United Kingdom and received timely medical interventions. She is currently stable and recovering well, she requires rest for a couple of days. Bombay Jayashri’s family requests privacy and your support during this period (sic),” read the statement from her Twitter account.

Bombay Jayashri had a health set back in the United Kingdom and received timely medical interventions.

She is currently stable and recovering well, she requires rest for a couple of days.

Bombay Jayashri's family requests privacy and your support during this period. — Bombay Jayashri (@Bombay_Jayashri) March 25, 2023

The Padma Shri-awardee’s family also urged her fans to ignore the “messages circulating on social media platforms”.

Jayashri Ramnath, who is in her 50s, is known for singing songs in multiple languages including Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi. Some of her most memorable songs include ‘Sasivadane’ from Iddaru (1997), ‘Manohara’from the film ‘Cheli’ (2001), Pi’s Lullaby from Ang Lee’s film ‘Life of Pi’ and many others.