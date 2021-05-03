Volvo Car hikes prices by up to Rs 2 lakh to offset rising input costs

The company has hiked the ex-showroom prices of its luxury sedan S90 and premium SUVs XC40, XC60, and XC90 with effect from May 3

New Delhi: Volvo Car India on Monday said it has increased prices of most of its products by up to Rs 2 lakh with immediate effect in order to partially offset the impact of rising input costs.

The company has hiked the ex-showroom prices of its luxury sedan S90 and premium SUVs XC40, XC60, and XC90 with effect from May 3, the Swedish luxury carmaker said in a statement.

The models will see an upward price change ranging from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 2 lakh, it added.

After the price hike, S90 D4 Inscription has now priced at Rs 60.9 lakh, XC40 T4 R Design at Rs 41.25 lakh, XC60 D5 Inscription at Rs 60.9 lakh, and XC90 D5 Inscription at Rs 88.9 lakh (all prices ex-showroom).

The company, however, said there would not be any change in price for the newly introduced compact luxury sedan S60, which would continue to be tagged at Rs 45.9 lakh.

“We are now faced with a situation where rising input costs leave us with no other option but to share some of these costs with the customer,” Volvo Car India Managing Director Jyoti Malhotra stated.

