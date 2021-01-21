VP Naidu urges Centre to consider Telangana request for vaccine lab

Speaking to Dr. Harsh Vardhan on Thursday, Naidu referred to the request made by IT Minister KT Rama Rao to him in this regard.

By | Published: 2:36 pm

Hyderabad: Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu has urged Union Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan and the Union Government to consider the request of the Telangana government on setting up a vaccine testing and certification laboratory at Genome Valley in Hyderabad.

Speaking to Dr. Harsh Vardhan on Thursday, Naidu referred to the request made by IT Minister KT Rama Rao to him in this regard. Rao in a letter to the Union Health Minister had pointed out that Hyderabad was manufacturing over six billion doses annually and contributing one-third of global vaccines production.

Dr. Harsh Vardhan assured the Vice President that he would examine the request from all angles. He said there were seven vaccine testing and certification laboratories in the world including the one at Kasauli in Himachal Pradesh, and that an accreditation would be required from an international body for such a facility.

