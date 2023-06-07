Vyapam scam whistle-blower Anand Roy joins BRS

Hyderabad: Renowned RTI and tribal rights activist Anand Roy from Madhya Pradesh, who exposed the Vyapam scam, has joined the Bharat Rashtra Samithi. BRS President and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao inducted him into the party fold by felicitating him with the pink scarf on Wednesday.

On the occasion, prominent tribal rights organisation ‘Jai Adivasi Yuvashakti Sangathan (JAYS)’, too pledged its support to the BRS in Madhya Pradesh. JAYS president Lal Singh Burman, Pancham Bheel, Ashwin Dube, Gaziram Badole, Kailash Rana and others joined the BRS party.

JAYS founder Vikram Achalia said the aspirations of the poor, backward classes, Dalits and Adivasis have not been fulfilled in the 75 years of independent India. However, he felt that Chandrashekhar Rao had created confidence among people across the country to fulfil their aspirations, by successfully implementing numerous welfare and development programmes with a humanitarian approach for the development of SC, ST, BC and minorities in Telangana.

JAYS national president Lokesh Muzalda, women in-charge Seema Vaskale and Madhya Pradesh State president Ramdev Kakodia were present.

Meanwhile, exodus from various political parties into the BRS continued unabated in Maharashtra. Attracted by the vision and development agenda of the BRS President, several former MLAs and leaders from BJP and Shiv Sena as well as people from different social organisations called on the Chief Minister here on Wednesday and expressed their readiness to work for the BRS in Maharashtra.

Welcoming them into the party with pink scarves, Chandrashekhar Rao explained to them about the BRS political and development agenda. He said India will lead the world if the available natural resources in the country are utilised optimally. Drinking water, electricity and irrigation facilities are the top agenda of the BRS. He observed that the successive union governments failed to utilise the resources and address the long pending problems of drinking water crisis, irrigation and supply of electricity to all. However, Telangana State succeeded in utilising the natural resources and overcame drinking water and power crisis permanently, he added.