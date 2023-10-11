Wamiqa Gabbi expresses gratitude to Director Vishal for making ‘Khufiya’ a dream come true

By ANI Updated On - 03:46 PM, Wed - 11 October 23

Mumbai: Actor Wamiqa Gabbi, who is overwhelmed with the response to her performance in ‘Khufiya’, talked about her role and expressed gratitude to director Vishal Bhardwaj for this opportunity.

Helmed by Vishal Bhardwaj, Wamiqa portrayed the role of Charu, the unassuming wife, the better half to Ali Fazal’s Ravi Mohan. Innocent as they come and happy go-lucky until the time her fantastical dream life shatters, she will be one among the pawns in this spy thriller, facing the calm before the brewing storm. Breaking barriers on all fronts, ‘Khufiya’ presents the viewers a unique conundrum filled with betrayal, mistrust and deception and stars like Tabu, Ali Fazal and Wamiqa Gabbi in lead roles.

Khufiya is based on true events and is based on a book Escape to Nowhere, written by the former Chief of the Counter Espionage Unit of R&AW, Amar Bhushan.

Describing her character and expressing her delight at the opportunity to work in a Vishal Bharadwaj film, Wamiqa said, “Being part of ‘Khufiya’ is a dream come true and Khufiya is all the more special because this was the first project I collaborated with Vishal sir on, and it’s been the start of a wonderful journey. It’s thrilling to work with Vishal sir and Netflix on this ingenious project. The film explores the concept of masks, leading to an intense clash of identities. Playing Charu was a joy because she’s a well-crafted character. Charu, at her core, is a simple girl seeking a perfect family life. Her roles as a mother, wife, and daughter-in-law are approached with passion. To prepare, I observed my mother and sister to capture Charu’s mannerism. Ali (Fazal) and I had extensive discussions about our on-screen relationship.”

She added, “Becoming Charu involved not only script interpretation but also embodying her through clothing, hairstyle, and music, making her a truly captivating character.”

The film is streaming on OTT platform Netflix from October 5.