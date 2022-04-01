Warangal: 203 beneficiaries under Dalit Bandhu to get units soon

Published Date - 02:32 PM, Fri - 1 April 22

Warangal: As many as 203 beneficiaries of the Dalit Bandhu scheme are to get the units in the first week of this month in the district, thanks to the relentless efforts of the district officials.

While 303 beneficiaries were chosen under the ambitious scheme in the first phase, the unit selection process for 203 of them was already completed. In view of this, the officials are gearing up the distribution of the units worth Rs 2.03 crore to 203 beneficiaries at an official programme.

The remaining will be given the units after 15 to 20 days. Each unit worth Rs 10 lakh will be provided on 100 per cent subsidy. “Beneficiary awareness on selection, management of units, and opening of bank accounts have already been completed,” said District Collector B Gopi.

The majority of the beneficiaries have chosen passenger auto rickshaws, three-wheeled auto trolleys and four-wheeled autos under the scheme. The government issued guidelines directing the distribution of units to the first 100 beneficiaries in the respective constituencies at the earliest.

While a list of 100 beneficiaries was provided by the MLC of the respective constituency, the same was sent to the government after examination for its approval. The government has approved the list and sent the same to the officials concerned.

“Proceedings to 203 beneficiaries from Narsampet, Nallabelli, Khanapur, Chennaraopet, Nekkonda, Duggondi, Geesugonda, Sangem, Wardannapet, Parvathagiri, and Rayaparthi mandals in the district were issued on March 26. Bank accounts were opened in the name of 203 people. We are on the job to open 100 accounts of Warangal and Khila Warangal mandals,” said Executive Director, SC Corporation Suresh.

Though the beneficiaries have freedom to choose agriculture machinery including tractors, tillers, and others, many of them preferred transport vehicles. Production units like making iron gates and grills unit, concrete mixture machine, cement brick making machines, centering, RCC roof making unit, clay brick manufacturing units and oil mill can also be chosen by the beneficiaries.

Flour mill, retail stores, medical store, mini-super bazar, electronic shops, electrical shop, iron and hardware, garment and textile shops, medical labs and others can also be set up by the beneficiaries under the scheme aimed at empowering the most backward Dalit people.