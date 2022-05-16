Warangal: Farmers demand repeal of GO 80A to withdraw land pooling process

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:27 PM, Mon - 16 May 22

Farmers of Paidipally demand the govt to repeal GO 80A to stop land pooling process under KUDA limits

Warangal: Though the Kakatiya Urban Development Authority (KUDA) put off its process to pool the land from 27 villages following strong opposition from farmers, the farmers seems be not happy with the decision as they ‘fear’ that the government would definitely resume the process after some time. Keeping this in view, they are demanding the revocation of the GO MS: 80A that was issued to pool the land.

As a part of their agitation, the farmers of the Kothapet village under the leadership of the Joint Action Committee (JAC) against the land pooling, convenor Budde Peddanna have passed a resolution unanimously demanding the State government to repeal the GO immediately at a meeting organised at the village here on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, Peddanna alleged that the KUDA was trying to do real-estate business with the lands of the farmers of the 27 villages under its jurisdiction. “We will fight tooth and nail for the repeal of the GO 80A as we are not ready to part with the land,” he stated.

Meanwhile, farmers of the Arepally and Paidipally villages have also staged dharnas demanding repeal of the same GO on Monday. The KUDA planned to acquire the land through the land pooling system along the Outer Ring Road (ORR) by issuing a notification in a newspaper on April 30.

It was proposed to pool 21,510 acres of the land abutting the ORR under five Assembly constituencies-Warangal West, Warangal East, Parkal, Wardhannapet and Station Ghanpur. But the KUDA deferred the process at a meeting with the MLAs on May 11 because of severe opposition from the farmers.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .