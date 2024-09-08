Warangal: NPDCL asks consumers to lodge complaints against power staff demanding bribes

The Northern Power Distribution Company of Telangana Limited has set up "NPDCL Grievance Portal" to address the complaints of the consumers.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 8 September 2024, 07:03 PM

Warangal: The management of Northern Power Distribution Company of Telangana Limited(TGNPDCL) has urged consumers to report about corruption by its staff to the company corporate office.

In a statement issued here on Sunday, the management said consumers could contact 9281033233 and 1064 to lodge a complaint against its staff demanding bribes. The company has set up “NPDCL Grievance Portal” to address the complaints of the consumers, the statement stated.

Posters with slogans “Don’t give bribes, give us information” have already been put up in all offices and sub-stations within 16 circles under NPDCL jurisdiction.

“NPDCL is committed to provide quality services to the customers to create a corruption-free environment within the organization and will not tolerate any behavior that causes inconvenience to the customers and neglect of duties under any circumstances,”the statement said.