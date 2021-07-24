Warangal teacher’s book draws praise

We pretend to be someone else and hesitate to reveal our true identity. This nature of our society forced me to write the book, says Anil Kumar Guttu, Writer

Warangal Urban: Anil Kumar Guttu, an English teacher from Warangal, has been winning laurels from his teachers, friends and others with his very first book.

A postgraduate in English literature from Kakatiya University (KU), Anil also did a business management course in London, before studying MA English in his home town. He currently teaches English at a government-run institute in Warangal. “I see what others prefer not to see,” says Anil Kumar, author of “Manuscript of a Misfit”, a psychological non-fiction book. This collection of personal narratives centres around themes of society and culture is receiving positive responses not only in India but also from other countries since its recent launch. It is available on Amazon.

“We all wear masks and hide our real selves. We pretend to be someone we are not and hesitate to reveal our true identity. This superficial nature of our society forced me to write the book,” 40-year-old Anil Kumar told Telangana Today. He also reveals that he has not read many books though he did MA English.

Anil is a keen observer and an original thinker. He loves travelling to new places and learning about different cultures. “Culture is less about how we celebrate festivals and more about how we act on a daily basis. We must inculcate a culture that reflects our tolerance towards other cultures,” says the budding author. He minces no words about the hypocrites around him including his ex-lover. He talks about love, friendship, relations, parenting, and other issues in his book.

“I chose literature to express my views on various socio-cultural issues. We should develop the maturity to respect other people’s perspectives,” he says. Anil strongly believes that a writer should have the ability to simplify complex ideas. “It’s easy to convey a small message in a big book. But I aim at writing less and saying more, which is very difficult indeed,” he says with a smile. The author adopts a no-nonsense writing style that is easy to understand and effective to create a lasting impact on the readers.

Anil has been honoured as “Literary Captain” at StoryMirror, a platform that offers one with an opportunity to his/her creative thoughts and ideas to create immaculate stories, for his contribution to the promotion of literature.

“A series of vignettes which drive the readers to notice what normally would go unnoticed in the banality of life,” says, former Registrar and Professor in English, Kakatiya University (KU), Dr K Purushotham about the book. Chaitanya Deemed to be University (CDU), Warangal, Vice-Chancellor, Prof Gurrapu Damodar said, “You’ll see a creative writer and an effective communicator in Anil throughout the book.”

“Manuscript of a Misfit” comes in handy to those who have no time to read bulky books,” says Gattu Venu Srinivas, Director, Callippus Solutions.

When asked what his message was through the book, Anil said: “Don’t just follow the crowd. Develop critical thinking skills, and live your own life, not someone else’s.” An alumnus of the famous St Gabriel’s High School, Kazipet, this author says he is readying to make a satirical work on a typical Indian mindset. The‎ Blue Hill Publications from Bihar published this ‎99-page book.

