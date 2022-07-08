Watch: Car falls into river in Uttarakhand, nine killed

Nainital: Nine tourists from Punjab drowned on Friday morning as a car fell into the Dhela river in Uttarakhand’s Ramnagar and was washed away by its strong current, police said.
उत्तराखंड के ढेलवा नदी में कार गिरने से 9 लोगों की मौत हो गई है। केवल एक लड़की जिंदा बची। #Uttarakhand #RamnagarAccident #BreakingNews #BREAKING pic.twitter.com/NxcVaSlh8R
— Rahul Parashar (@rahulpr041) July 8, 2022
While four bodies have been recovered, five are still trapped in the car, they said.
उत्तराखंड के रामनगर की ढेलवा नदी में कार गिरने से 9 लोगों की मौत, एक लड़की जिंदा बची, मृतकों में अधिकांश पंजाब के बताए जा रहे हैं। अब तक चार शव निकाले गए, 10 लोग थे सवार #Uttarakhand #RampurAccident #DhelwaRiver #BreakingNews pic.twitter.com/0q4XVIlI7b
— Arun Azad Chahal (India News) (@arunchahalitv) July 8, 2022
A 22-year-old woman identified as Nazia was rescued alive from the car. She has been sent to the Ramnagar hospital.
Efforts are on to recover the rest of the bodies.