Watch: Hungry squirrel munches on puff corn

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:00 PM, Tue - 15 November 22

Representational Image.

Hyderabad: Offering food to the needy is considered a noble cause, and doing so makes you feel happy. But what about animals? There are some animal organisations and animal lovers that strive for the welfare of animals, but still many remain hungry.

We often see videos of humans offering food to animals going viral on social media. One such video has again surfaced online and it is now going viral on social media platforms.

In the video, a squirrel can be seen munching on puffed corn (Kurkure) offered to it by a young man who was sitting on the bench. The squirrel also climbed up the youngster’s leg to eat the snack. While the animal was enjoying its food, many other squirrels were seen approaching the youngster to have their meal.

We know that squirrels eat nuts, veggies, fruits, and flowers. But this squirrel in the video seems to have picked up a new eating habit like humans.

Since being posted on Twitter, the video has garnered close to 20k views and over 1,600 likes.

Watch the video here: