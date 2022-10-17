Injured squirrels find shelter in school teacher’s home in Mahabubnagar

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 08:46 PM, Mon - 17 October 22

A government school teacher G Chakravarthy Goud’s residence is now home to two young squirrels, which were in bad shape and lacked a nest.

Mahabubnagar: A government school teacher G Chakravarthy Goud’s residence is now home to two young squirrels, which were in bad shape and lacked a nest.

Both the squirrels are young and one of them suffered minor injuries and was in a bad shape as heavy rains have been lashing the town since the last few weeks. As the schools reopened on October 10 after Dasara vacation, a few students of Zilla Parishad High School, Appampally, noticed the injured squirrel on the school premises.

Also Read Red squirrels push their pups growth

They immediately took the squirrel to their teacher Chakravarthy Goud and after being instructed to look for any other squirrels, the students noticed another young one at a nearby location. The Telugu teacher took the squirrels to his home and since then, his family members have been taking care of them.

They were in bad shape and were not eating at all. Initially, they were served liquids and after couple of days, they started eating nuts and dates, he said.

“All our efforts paid off as the squirrels are now healthy and move around in the entire house. They eat on their own and play with our children. We are enjoying every moment,” Goud said, adding that after a few days, once rains take a break, they would be released back on the school premises.

Goud had earlier rescued a bird, which was also in a bad shape. During Vinayaka Chavithi celebrations, school children noticed the bird at a pandal in Appampally and took it to the teacher.

It was a rare Coppersmith Barbet, he said, adding that after staying for a few days in his house, the bird regained health and was released back in the village from where it was picked up by the students. The idea was to make the students learn the importance of flora and fauna. They are now very conscious about not disturbing nests and helping the injured ones, he said.

Chakravathy’s home at Sagar Colony, Yenugonda, is visited by different birds, including sparrows, parrots and others, daily during breakfast time and feast on the nuts and grains offered to them.