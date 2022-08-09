Watch: Karachi security guard kicks pregnant woman, incident caught on CCTV

By ANI Published: Updated On - 10:08 AM, Tue - 9 August 22

Karachi: Pakistan, which has topped all charts when it comes to the ill-treatment of women, is now catching eyeballs for a shameful act where a security guard kicked a pregnant woman outside an apartment building, media reports said.

The gruesome act was captured in Closed-circuit television (CCTV) camera footage.

The police arrested the security guard however it reveals that the safety and security of women is a fantasy in Pakistan. The disgraceful guard was seen kicking the woman with his boots brutely so much so that she laid unconscious outside the building.

Closed-circuit television (CCTV) camera footage of the incident shows the security guard arguing with the woman just before slapping her. The woman fell to the ground and kept trying to get up, but the guard kicked her in the face, the footage showed, as per the media portal.

In the first information report, the woman was identified as Sana who said that she works as a maid at an apartment building in Noman Grand City situated in Gulistan-e-Jauhar block 17 in Karachi.

According to her, at 3 am on August 5, she asked her son, Sohail, to deliver food to her. However, when he tried to enter the apartment’s premises, the union’s office bearers — Abdul Nasir, Adil Khan, and Mahmood Khalil — prohibited him from entering.

“When I came down to inquire, Adil got angry and started abusing me. Then, he asked the security guard to beat me. I am 5-6 months pregnant. When he hit me, I became unconscious due to the pain.” The police have registered the FIR under Sections 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 337Ai (Engaging in any act with the intention of causing hurt to any person), and 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty).

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah taking cognizance of the matter gave instructions for steps to be taken against the guard. “How did the guard have the audacity to raise his hands at the woman and be violent?” the Sindh CM questioned.

An inquiry has been initiated and the guard has been taken into custody.

This latest incident is another grisly incident which exposes Pakistan when its comes to womens’ safety. A total of 157 women were kidnapped, 112 women were a victim of physical assault and 91 women were raped across Pakistan in the month of June, according to a report.

More sadly, the women are just as misogynistic largely due to lifetimes spent under the patriarchal spell. Be it women professionals, female lawmakers or ordinary countrywomen walking on the road, no one is safe from the hands and eyes ever ready to assault them.