Watch: Korean students dance to Bollywood song, netizens call it perfect

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 01:06 PM, Thu - 28 July 22

Hyderabad: A video of a group of Korean students dancing to the song ‘Ghagra’ from Ranbir Kapoor-Deepika Padukone’s film Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani went viral on social media, leaving netizens incredibly impressed.

The video, which was initially posted on Instagram, shows Korean students dressed in traditional outfits and kurtas. They were seen grooving to Ranbir Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit’s chartbuster ‘Ghagra’ in desi style.

This comes amid Indians going gaga over Korean music, dramas, and K-Pop groups like BTS.

The video has been viewed by lakhs of people and has received thousands of comments.

“We Indians are feeling proud Respect to Korean Students with lots of love. God bless us and u people all the best (sic),” said a user. “Omg. I feel like cry because they are so perfect at Indian dance. I can’t stop watching thissss video (sic), said another.

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani helmed by Ayan Mukerji starred Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Kalki Koechlin, and Aditya Roy Kapur. The film made on a budget of Rs 40 crore was a blockbuster and went on to gross Rs 319 crore.