Watch Mahesh Babu and Sitara’s lovely banter on ‘Dance India Dance’

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:23 PM, Tue - 30 August 22

Zee Telugu has roped in Superstar Mahesh Babu to flag off the competition phase

Hyderabad: Zee Telugu has presented its viewers with several clutter-breaking reality shows since its inception and now, the channel has come up with its first season of the dance reality show, ‘Dance India Dance’. Barely two weeks into the launch, ‘Dance India Dance – Telugu’, is already the talk of tinsel town. With all the 10 jodis introducing themselves to the audience in the two blockbuster launch episodes, the competition is now all set to take off with a never-before-ever-after surprise in the television circle.

And guess what! Zee Telugu has roped in Superstar Mahesh Babu to flag off the competition phase. He will be seen gracing the episode along with his daughter, Sitara. To witness this dad-daughter duo make their first-ever combined appearance on a TV show and their lovable banter with anchors, judges, and contestants, tune in to ‘Dance India Dance – Telugu’ this Sunday at 9 pm, only on Zee Telugu.

The contestants will enliven the stage with their electrifying performances, while Mahesh Babu’s epic comedy timing and Sitara’s cute conversations with younger contestants will surely make everyone laugh ear to ear. On the other hand, Sitara will make all the jaws drop with her dance and adorable conversations.

Speaking on the occasion, Mahesh Babu, actor, said: “Sitara’s passion for dancing made us go to ‘Dance India Dance – Telugu’. Being on stage with my daughter was very exciting, and the fact that this is our first appearance together on television made it all the more special and memorable. The show has been a revolution in different languages, and I am happy to see the Telugu version is bringing raw talent from humble backgrounds into the limelight. I must say that the participants are incredibly talented and hope they make the most of this opportunity to achieve their dreams and inch close to their ultimate dream. I thank Zee Telugu for inviting us and wish the entire ‘DID’ team the best.”

Sitara Ghattamaneni shared her views saying, “For the first time I was on stage and having Nanna by my side made it so easy and special. I absolutely love dancing and it was wonderful to watch the amazing participants on ‘DID’; it was also inspiring for me. I did something that I’m very excited about, and I can’t wait for everyone to see it. I must thank Nanna for taking me to ‘DID – Telugu’.”

Ahead of this Sunday’s telecast of ‘Dance India Dance – Telugu’, Zee Telugu has another special programme for its viewers at noon. While you are still in the awe of the recent Bonalu event, the channel is coming up with yet another fun-filled festival event – ‘Mana Oori Rangasthalam’ – marking Vinayaka Chavithi.

Hosted by lively and ever-energetic Sreemukhi, the event will see noted film personalities, including actors Sudheer Babu and Sri Simha, directors Indraganti Mohan Krishna and Sathish Tripura, music director-cum-singer Kaala Bhairava, and many more making a special appearance. To revel in a mesmerising line-up of performances of noted TV celebs, singers, comedians, and dancers, do not forget to watch ‘Mana Oori Rangasthalam’ at 12 noon on Sunday.