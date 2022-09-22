Thursday, Sep 22, 2022
Telangana makes major strides in health care
Fight me by working for public, not by distributing money and liquor: KTR
Seven injured in stampede at Gymkhana over ticket sale
Hurun India Rich List 2022: Meet top 10 billionaires in Hyderabad
Hyderabad weather: City to witness overcast skies, light rainfall on Thursday
Tension prevails at Gymkhana over ticket sale
NIA raids PFI premises in 10 states over terror funding, including Telangana
Narrow escape for 12 persons as country-made raft sinks in Asifabad
Popular Front of India office in Hyderabad sealed by NIA
India records 5,443 new COVID-19 cases, 26 fatalities
TSRTC gets closer to citizens
Health and Tech: Study finds sauna therapy boosts heart health
HCA wakes up at last, tickets for Ind-Aus match to go on sale from Sept 22 at Gymkhana
Latest News
India-Australia T20 match tickets sold out, announces HCA
14 seconds ago
PDS rice worth Rs 3.90 lakh seized, two arrested in Jangaon
11 mins ago
HP India to set up 2,000 digital classrooms under ALFA initiative
9 mins ago
Bhubaneswar-Secunderabad Visakha express to get LHB coaches
16 mins ago
Visakhapatnam: HSL launches two Diving Support Vessels
21 mins ago
Hyderabad
India-Australia T20 match tickets sold out, announces HCA
Bhubaneswar-Secunderabad Visakha express to get LHB coaches
Hyderabad: An exclusive expo for food & hospitality fraternity
KL University bags award for Excellence in Energy Management from CII
Hyderabad-based Bhanzu raises about Rs 120 crore in Series A funding
Hyderabad: 5-day-old undergoes surgery for spinal birth defect at Yashoda Hospitals
Hyderabad: World Tourism Day to be celebrated at HITEX
Hyderabad: Two day conference of SIO on Thursday, Friday
Musi River Front Walk to be organised in Hyderabad on September 25
Seven injured in stampede at Gymkhana over ticket sale
Hurun India Rich List 2022: Meet top 10 billionaires in Hyderabad
Hyderabad weather: City to witness overcast skies, light rainfall on Thursday
Tension prevails at Gymkhana over ticket sale
Popular Front of India office in Hyderabad sealed by NIA
Cartoon
Cartoon: September 22, 2022
India
HP India to set up 2,000 digital classrooms under ALFA initiative
9 mins ago
SC reserves verdict on Karnataka hijab row
4 hours ago
Enforcement & education is key rather than airbags, say IRF experts on road safety
5 hours ago
Four children die in wall collapse in Uttar Pradesh’s Etawah
6 hours ago
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat visits mosque, meets Umer Ilyasi of Imam foundation
6 hours ago
Education Today
Get ratio problems right
20 hours ago
Sweat it out to chase your stress away
20 hours ago
Of concentrated settlement patterns in Telangana
21 hours ago
Ratio and proportion problems made easy
2 days ago
web stories
Deepika Padukone starts work on ‘Pathaan’, shares a glimpse from sets
Google rolls out tool to let people remove personal info directly in Search
What your sign says: 22-09-2022
NASA releases final blueprint for sustained human presence in space
Post-Covid, Telangana sees sharp rise in lung transplants
What your sign says: 21-09-2022
Telangana
PDS rice worth Rs 3.90 lakh seized, two arrested in Jangaon
Bhubaneswar-Secunderabad Visakha express to get LHB coaches
Centre plotting to hand over power generation to private operators: Puvvada
Yet another case of murder by injection comes to light in Khammam
NIT-Warangal inks two MoUs with IRISET
KTR promises to take talented students from Sircilla to T-Hub
Editorials
Editorial: Reign of caged parrots
19 hours ago
Editorial: Long road to normalcy
2 days ago
Editorial: Putin under pressure
3 days ago
Editorial: A step in right direction
4 days ago
Sports
India-Australia T20 match tickets sold out, announces HCA
Dheeraj, Shailu to lead Telangana throwball teams
TSWREIS to conduct Zonal sports meet from Sept 25
Showrya faces Arnav in finals of Asian Junior U-14 Tennis Tournament
Racing: Speaking Of Love, Quality Warrior impress in trials
Racing: Athulya fancied for Mysuru feature
Andhra Pradesh
Bhubaneswar-Secunderabad Visakha express to get LHB coaches
16 mins ago
Visakhapatnam: HSL launches two Diving Support Vessels
21 mins ago
Opposition slams YSRCP govt over rising crime rate in Andhra Pradesh
1 hour ago
APSRTC to operate 4500 special buses during Dasara festival
2 hours ago
Jagan Mohan Reddy not permanent president of YSRCP: Sajjala Ramakrishna
2 hours ago
AP: YS Jagan defends replacing NTR’s name with YSR’s for health varsity
23 hours ago
Visakhapatnam: HSL to launch two diving support vessels
23 hours ago
Entertainment
Lamakaan dedicates a joyful evening to the poetic cosmos of Sudeep Sen
Vishwak expresses his joy at being able to share the screen with Daggubati Venkatesh
Raveena Tandon becomes the Wildlife Goodwill Ambassador of Maharashtra
Utkarsh Sharma is all set to win hearts as leading man in ‘Gadar 2’
Prime Video announces additional casting for the Season 2 of hit series ‘Reacher’
Prime Video launches trailer of its first Indian Original Movie ‘Maja Ma’
Business
HP India to set up 2,000 digital classrooms under ALFA initiative
9 mins ago
Hyderabad-based Bhanzu raises about Rs 120 crore in Series A funding
2 hours ago
Meesho announces 11-day break to help employees prioritise mental well-being
6 hours ago
Google Pixel 7, 7 Pro confirmed to arrive in India
10 hours ago
Gadgets
Next-gen GoPro likely to retain old design with new sensor
Sony Linkbuds offer new design, unique listening experience
Nord wired earphones in India with easy audio controls, magnetic clip
Technovision showcases Galaxy Z Flip 4, Z Fold 4 smartphones
Apple likely to unveil M2-powered new MacBook Pros early next year
Snap to shelve development of its Pixy drone camera: Report
ViewPoint
Opinion: Congress’ song of love mistuned
19 hours ago
Opinion: N-deal standoff leaves world worried
2 days ago
Opinion: Russia’s weakness, China’s opportunity
3 days ago
Opinion: Re-discovering the Pacific
4 days ago
Opinion: Dreamwalking towards planetoid bomb
6 days ago
Opinion: Netaji would’ve disapproved of Modi
7 days ago
Opinion: Being citizen, not subject
1 week ago
Science & Technology
pTron Bassbuds Eon Review: Worth every penny!
Instagram tool to protect users from nude photos in their DMs
iPhone 14 Pro more popular than its base model: Report
Meesho announces 11-day break to help employees prioritise mental well-being
Google rolls out tool to let people remove personal info directly in Search
Twitter discloses bug that left users’ account logged in after password reset
World
UK to deepen ties with fellow democracies like India to build resilience: Truss
10 hours ago
What led to clashes between Hindu and Muslim groups in UK’s Leicester?
1 day ago
Taliban to ban PUBG as it promotes ‘violence’; irony not lost on netizens
1 day ago
Facebook aims to help creators connect with fans with new features
1 day ago
