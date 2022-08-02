Tuesday, Aug 2, 2022
Watch: Queen’s horse guard screams at tourist taking photo

By Telangana Today
Published: Updated On - 03:11 PM, Tue - 2 August 22
Hyderabad: A video of a member of the Queen’s guard on horseback screaming at tourists in London has sparked debate after the video went viral on social media. It happened after two women outside Buckingham Palace were seen posing for pictures and got too close to the horse.

In the video, it was seen that the woman reaches over and tries to hold the horse’s reins, while posing for a photo. Reacting to it, the soldier shouts out, “Stand back from the Queen’s lifeguard, don’t touch the reins!”

The loud scream startles the woman, who moves away in shock after being shouted at.

The video was initially uploaded on TikTok and then went viral on twitter, garnering several reactions from the twitterati.  While some users said in the comments section that this behaviour was unnecessary, others argued that the animals can be unpredictable and hence, the Queen’s Guard’s action is totally justified.

