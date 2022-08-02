Watch: Queen’s horse guard screams at tourist taking photo

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 03:11 PM, Tue - 2 August 22

Hyderabad: A video of a member of the Queen’s guard on horseback screaming at tourists in London has sparked debate after the video went viral on social media. It happened after two women outside Buckingham Palace were seen posing for pictures and got too close to the horse.

In the video, it was seen that the woman reaches over and tries to hold the horse’s reins, while posing for a photo. Reacting to it, the soldier shouts out, “Stand back from the Queen’s lifeguard, don’t touch the reins!”

The loud scream startles the woman, who moves away in shock after being shouted at.

He scared me for a moment too. 😂😂pic.twitter.com/6dD8Fmx62q — Figen (@TheFigen) July 31, 2022

The video was initially uploaded on TikTok and then went viral on twitter, garnering several reactions from the twitterati. While some users said in the comments section that this behaviour was unnecessary, others argued that the animals can be unpredictable and hence, the Queen’s Guard’s action is totally justified.

Sorry, but I thought he was obnoxious when there was no need! When she came close to the horse he could have had a word and not shout and scream at the poor lady! I have no doubt she is a tourist and this will have definitely spoiled her day! Shame! — john cockcroft (@prestwichpriest) August 1, 2022

I can understand why he yelled. If millions of tourists keep pulling the leash on the horse, it would be chaos. https://t.co/6F0oBOkdJg — Condescending Liberal (சோழ நாட்டு இளவரசன்) (@counterpropG) August 1, 2022

I have met one of the Queen’s Guard. As a veteran myself I could tell he was tough enough. The Queen (Elton John) hires good men. https://t.co/hiSQoKVAmJ — Robert D Burlison II (@noseall) August 1, 2022